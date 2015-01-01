Specialists in maritime and off grid electrical and electronic engineering applications. From concept through to system level integration.
EDS design and validation, harness design and manufacture, instrumentation specification, integration and calibration. RF based telemetry and network solution.
Our philosophy is to work collaboratively, discretely and closely with our client. We respond to the challenges of difficult and demanding applications with agility, flexibility and a determination to deliver on time, on budget without compromise.
It is our mission to bring together our collective experience and expertise from high performance sailboat, automotive and motorsport collaborations and apply this to difficult and demanding mission critical systems at any point in a project's lifecycle.